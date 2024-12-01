Trending

Durefishan Saleem's designer outfit speaks volumes

'Ishq Murshid' actress Durefishan Saleem shares beautiful pictures from a fashion show event

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Durefishan Saleems designer outfit speaks volumes
Durefishan Saleem's designer outfit speaks volumes 

 Durefishan Saleem took fashion a notch higher at a star-studded fashion event!

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Khaie actress dropped a bunch of pictures from a fashion show event hosted at the British High Commission.

In the first photo, the superstar looked mesmerising wearing a sky blue off-the shoulder gown with her collar-bones clearly visible.

The other snapshots featured Saleem radiating pure elegance in the designer fit as she strikes different poses in front of the mirror and on the couch.

For the glitzy event, the Jaisay Apki Marzi actress adopted simplicity by wearing nothing in the jewellery.

While Saleem went subtle in the makeup department, her hair looked rather messy with soft waves and curls. 

“Ponds,” Saleem captioned her post, thanking her designer Zahra Sarfraz for crafting her outfit in just 6 hours.


The Siyaah star, known for delivering epic drama hits, has left fans in a tizzy with her exotic style statement.

One fan penned a cheeky comment, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, whose prettier of them all.”

“Beauty queen,” another commented.

As per the viral clips and photos, Saleem rubbed shoulders with many big shots at the event. 

To note, Durefishan Saleem last starred in the blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid where she played the love interest of actor Bilal Abbas Khan.

Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast drop exciting videos full of unexpected twist and fun

Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast drop exciting videos full of unexpected twist and fun

Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales

Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales
Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?

Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?
Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'

Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'
Dua lipa leaves Suhana Khan awestruck with melodious hits
Dua lipa leaves Suhana Khan awestruck with melodious hits
Ananya Panday makes surprising claim about dad Chunky Panday
Ananya Panday makes surprising claim about dad Chunky Panday
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt mark 'six years' of love and togetherness
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt mark 'six years' of love and togetherness
Wahaj Ali celebrates his 36th birthday at gym
Wahaj Ali celebrates his 36th birthday at gym
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter steals the show at ISL match
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter steals the show at ISL match
Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys fun-filled weekend with boyfriend Vijay Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys fun-filled weekend with boyfriend Vijay Varma
Wahaj Ali receives heartwarming birthday love from co-star Hira Mani
Wahaj Ali receives heartwarming birthday love from co-star Hira Mani
Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor exude festive cheer in latest post
Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor exude festive cheer in latest post
Hareem Farooq gets candid about her character in 'Bismil'
Hareem Farooq gets candid about her character in 'Bismil'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares heartbreaking news of father's demise
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares heartbreaking news of father's demise
Bilal Abbas Khan shares his 'love-hate relationship with workout'
Bilal Abbas Khan shares his 'love-hate relationship with workout'
Iqra Aziz celebrates husband Yasir Hussain's birthday in style
Iqra Aziz celebrates husband Yasir Hussain's birthday in style