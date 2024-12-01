Durefishan Saleem's designer outfit speaks volumes 

Durefishan Saleem took fashion a notch higher at a star-studded fashion event!
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Khaie actress dropped a bunch of pictures from a fashion show event hosted at the British High Commission.
In the first photo, the superstar looked mesmerising wearing a sky blue off-the shoulder gown with her collar-bones clearly visible.
The other snapshots featured Saleem radiating pure elegance in the designer fit as she strikes different poses in front of the mirror and on the couch.
For the glitzy event, the Jaisay Apki Marzi actress adopted simplicity by wearing nothing in the jewellery.
While Saleem went subtle in the makeup department, her hair looked rather messy with soft waves and curls.
“Ponds,” Saleem captioned her post, thanking her designer Zahra Sarfraz for crafting her outfit in just 6 hours.
The Siyaah star, known for delivering epic drama hits, has left fans in a tizzy with her exotic style statement.
One fan penned a cheeky comment, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, whose prettier of them all.”
“Beauty queen,” another commented.
As per the viral clips and photos, Saleem rubbed shoulders with many big shots at the event.
To note, Durefishan Saleem last starred in the blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid where she played the love interest of actor Bilal Abbas Khan.