Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'

Meghan Trainor shared regret over her failed cosmetic procedures on her podcast, 'I messed up'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Meghan Trainor is paying a price of beauty!

While speaking on recent episode of her Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor podcast, the Made you Look singer confessed her regrets over getting “too much Botox”, which has left her unable to smile.

“I got too much Botox and I need help. I messed up,” Meghan said with a laugh.

She went on to share, “I've had Botox, like, a handful of times … just my forehead."

Meghan added that she’d had filler on her upper lip, which she now regrets.

“Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip. And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true,” she admitted.

Meghan further shared horrific result of the procedure that she can't smile anymore, and her face hurts even trying to.

“I cannot smile anymore. Look, this is as big as I can smile,” she said looking at the at the camera.

Earlier to this, Meghan Trainor announced her plans to get a breast augmentation in the podcast.

