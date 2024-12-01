Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has encountered another delay as she has requested a three-month extension on her trademark application, according to royal expert Angela Levin.
Originally announced in March, the brand's launch has faced repeated challenges due to unresolved trademark disputes.
Levin shared that these setbacks, caused by trademark similarities in the Montecito area, have reportedly left Meghan frustrated. Without a resolution, she cannot move forward with sales.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a notice requiring changes, and Meghan’s reluctance to alter the brand name is said to be complicating the process further.
Levin noted that if the issue isn't resolved during this extended period, Meghan might have to restart the application process entirely, potentially delaying the launch by another year.
Speaking to GB News, Levin revealed that the brand "keeps getting pushed back" due to trademark restrictions, leaving Meghan "very angry" as she's unable to proceed with sales.
"She's now asked for another three months on the trademark application deadline," Levin told GB News, noting that if the issue isn't resolved within this extension period, the entire process may need to restart.
The royal biographer suggested that a straightforward solution would be for Meghan to change the brand name, as its similarity to an existing trademark in the Montecito area has caused complications.
Levin warned that failing to address the trademark issue within the extended period could result in severe consequences, including the need to restart the entire application process.
"They've said to her they will give her three months, but after this they will have to start all over again, which may mean another year," Levin explained to GB News.
The royal expert added that Meghan is "sticking to it and making life very, very complicated."