Royal

Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales

The brand's launch has faced repeated challenges due to unresolved trademark disputes

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024

Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales



Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has encountered another delay as she has requested a three-month extension on her trademark application, according to royal expert Angela Levin. 

Originally announced in March, the brand's launch has faced repeated challenges due to unresolved trademark disputes.

Levin shared that these setbacks, caused by trademark similarities in the Montecito area, have reportedly left Meghan frustrated. Without a resolution, she cannot move forward with sales. 

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a notice requiring changes, and Meghan’s reluctance to alter the brand name is said to be complicating the process further.

Levin noted that if the issue isn't resolved during this extended period, Meghan might have to restart the application process entirely, potentially delaying the launch by another year.

Speaking to GB News, Levin revealed that the brand "keeps getting pushed back" due to trademark restrictions, leaving Meghan "very angry" as she's unable to proceed with sales.

"She's now asked for another three months on the trademark application deadline," Levin told GB News, noting that if the issue isn't resolved within this extension period, the entire process may need to restart.

The royal biographer suggested that a straightforward solution would be for Meghan to change the brand name, as its similarity to an existing trademark in the Montecito area has caused complications. 

Levin warned that failing to address the trademark issue within the extended period could result in severe consequences, including the need to restart the entire application process.

"They've said to her they will give her three months, but after this they will have to start all over again, which may mean another year," Levin explained to GB News.

The royal expert added that Meghan is "sticking to it and making life very, very complicated."

Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast drop exciting videos full of unexpected twist and fun

Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast drop exciting videos full of unexpected twist and fun

Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales

Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales
Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?

Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?
Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'

Meghan Trainor regrets 'too much' botox: 'I need help'
Prince William, Kate Middleton make joint statement for meaningful cause
Prince William, Kate Middleton make joint statement for meaningful cause
Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?
Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?
Meghan Markle suffers MAJOR Hollywood blow amid growing crisis
Meghan Markle suffers MAJOR Hollywood blow amid growing crisis
Real reason behind Prince Harry's decision to give Diana's ring to William
Real reason behind Prince Harry's decision to give Diana's ring to William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wish' to spend Christmas with Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wish' to spend Christmas with Royal Family
Princess Kate breaks silence on 'darkest times' in new letter
Princess Kate breaks silence on 'darkest times' in new letter
Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Royal security battle?
Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Royal security battle?
Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas
Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas
Prince Andrew resumes horseback riding after narrowly escaping mishap
Prince Andrew resumes horseback riding after narrowly escaping mishap
Kate Middleton takes sigh of relief after life-changing experience
Kate Middleton takes sigh of relief after life-changing experience
Kate Middleton, Prince William set major goal for 2025 as they prepare to take throne
Kate Middleton, Prince William set major goal for 2025 as they prepare to take throne