Royal

Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?

Princess Kate penned a heartfelt message for guests ahead of Christmas carol concert

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Kate Middleton’s Christmas message had subtle nod for Prince Harry?
Kate Middleton’s Christmas message had subtle nod for Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton has seemingly given a subtle nod to her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry in the recent Christmas message.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, November 30, the Princess of Wales shared a photo of the letter that she has penned herself for the guests at Together at Christmas Carol Services with a heartfelt caption.

“A special letter, reflecting on the importance of love, empathy and how much we need one another in the most difficult times,” captioned the princess.

She continued, “This will be given to each of the guests at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey and the fifteen Community Carol Services across the country, thanking those attending for all they do for others.”

However, in the message, Princess Kate, also apparently gave a nod to Prince Harry, who has been staying away from the Royal Family since he and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

In what could be assumed as a hidden nod to the Duke of Sussex, Kate noted that the enlightening festival encourages people to "consider the experiences and feelings of others” while, making them realize the “importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences".

She added, "Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear.”

For the unversed, Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert is scheduled on December 6, 2024.

