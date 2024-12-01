Cristiano Ronaldo, MrBeast drop exciting videos full of unexpected twist and fun

Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast have finally released the much-awaited video they had hinted at a few days ago, brimming with fun and exciting moments.
Both Ronaldo and MrBeast uploaded different and enjoyable videos on their respective YouTube channels.
In the video shared by Ronaldo on his channel, he challenges MrBeast to a game where they had to kick a ball and hit a cardboard cutout of MrBeast placed in the center of the goalpost.
The challenge involved three shooting distances, each with different scores and the number of cutouts increases with the shooting distance.
In addition to this, CR7 taught MrBeast how to perform his famous “Siuuu” celebration and when MrBeast tried to replicate the move, the footballer couldn’t hold back his laughter, as it ended up being both hilarious and a far cry from the original one.
While, in MrBeast’s video, ordinary individuals faced off against elite athletes renowned in their fields, including NFL star Tom Brady, sprinter Noah Lyles and baseball player Bryce Harper.
In the segment with the Portuguese star, both he and fan named Khalid were tasked to hit five targets hanging from the crossbar.
Ronaldo missed four of his five shots, while Khalid only missed one and managed to hit three.
By the end of the competition, Khalid emerged victorious and won the prize of $1 million.
Ronaldo launched his YouTube channel in June and quickly gained 70.5 million subscribers, while MrBeast currently has 334 million subscribers.