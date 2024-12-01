Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton at odds over Prince George's future

Prince George sparks debate among the Prince and Princess of Wales

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024


Prince George has sparked debate among Kate Middleton and Prince William!

According to sources, a disagreement has emerged between the Prince and Princess of Wales over the eldest son, Prince George’s future.

The couple is currently discussing where to send the 11-year-old once his time at preparatory school comes to an end but both of them are on different pages.

“Kate’s preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James,” Royal expert Katie Nicholl told the Mirror.

She continued, “It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family.”

So, Prince William wants to send George to Eton College, the all-boys boarding school, where he and his brother, Prince Harry, studied.

Moreover, Prince George is said to be excited about his father’s footsteps, but Kate Middleton is “heartbroken” at the idea of George attending Eton and thinks the institution is too “stuffy.”

“Whatever happens, it’ll be a decision made by William and Kate with George’s best interests factored in,” Nicholl added.

To note, Kate Middleton studied at Marlborough College in Wiltshire from 1996 to 2000.

THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries

THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup

Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama

Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Prince William, Kate Middleton make joint statement for meaningful cause
Prince William, Kate Middleton make joint statement for meaningful cause
Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales
Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales
Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?
Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?
Meghan Markle suffers MAJOR Hollywood blow amid growing crisis
Meghan Markle suffers MAJOR Hollywood blow amid growing crisis
Real reason behind Prince Harry's decision to give Diana's ring to William
Real reason behind Prince Harry's decision to give Diana's ring to William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wish' to spend Christmas with Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wish' to spend Christmas with Royal Family
Princess Kate breaks silence on 'darkest times' in new letter
Princess Kate breaks silence on 'darkest times' in new letter
Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Royal security battle?
Prince Harry to use Taylor Swift in Royal security battle?
Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas
Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas
Prince Andrew resumes horseback riding after narrowly escaping mishap
Prince Andrew resumes horseback riding after narrowly escaping mishap