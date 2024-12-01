Prince William, Kate Middleton at odds over Prince George's future

Prince George has sparked debate among Kate Middleton and Prince William!
According to sources, a disagreement has emerged between the Prince and Princess of Wales over the eldest son, Prince George’s future.
The couple is currently discussing where to send the 11-year-old once his time at preparatory school comes to an end but both of them are on different pages.
“Kate’s preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James,” Royal expert Katie Nicholl told the Mirror.
She continued, “It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family.”
So, Prince William wants to send George to Eton College, the all-boys boarding school, where he and his brother, Prince Harry, studied.
Moreover, Prince George is said to be excited about his father’s footsteps, but Kate Middleton is “heartbroken” at the idea of George attending Eton and thinks the institution is too “stuffy.”
“Whatever happens, it’ll be a decision made by William and Kate with George’s best interests factored in,” Nicholl added.
To note, Kate Middleton studied at Marlborough College in Wiltshire from 1996 to 2000.