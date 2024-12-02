Royal

Queen Margrethe showcases new skills after King Fredrick's special plan revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Queen Margrethe of Denmark stunned audiences with her remarkable hidden talent as she captivated crowds.

As per Hello Magazine, on Saturday, the mother of King Frederick of Denmark X stunned the audience by saying that she was the master behind the set and costume design of the Danish staging of The Nutcracker.

Queen Margrethe participated in the restaging of Tivoli's version of the ballet, which occurred at the Tivoli's Concert Hall in Copenhagen.

Following the performance, the queen bowed five times and received rapturous along with the cast and crew after the show.

As the production's set and costume designer, she created three brand-new outfits for the three spinning tops.

"I take great joy in contributing to the ballet production of The Nutcracker," the queen said.

Queen Margrethe, "Even now, in our sixth staging, it’s still inspiring for the whole team to work on small adjustments and refinements that elevate the overall experience…It’s been an exciting project."

She garnered loud applause from her son, H.M. King Frederik and his wife, H.M. Queen Mary, as well as her sister, H.M. Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and H.M. Queen Sonja of Norway.

Notably, Queen Margrethe hasn't contributed to the stage for the first as this is the sixth time the show has been staged.

She has aided in Tivoli Gardens since 2001 and lent her skills in set and costume designs for the Danish Netflix show, Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

