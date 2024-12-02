Sports

Christian Horner gives verdict on Sergio Perez's future in Red Bull

Sergio Perez fails to score a single point in Qatar Grand Prix as he spun out of the race on the 39th lap

  by Web Desk
  December 02, 2024
Christian Horner gives verdict on Sergio Perez's future in Red Bull
Christian Horner gives verdict on Sergio Perez’s future in Red Bull 

Christian Horner has given insights into Sergio Perez’s future in his team after the Qatar Grand Prix fail.

The Red Bull team principal shared that the Mexican driver might opt out from the team as he failed to score in a grand prix point for the seventh time during this F1 season.

During the last race in Qatar, Sergio spun out of the race on the 39th lap.

Christian told told Sky in a post-race interview, “Checo has been a wonderful driver for us, certainly in ’21, ’22, ’23. He contributed to Max’s championship, obviously in ’21, constructors championships in ’22, ’23. And most of all, he’s a great guy."

The manager added, “He’s not enjoying the situation that he’s in at the moment. He knows the pressures of this business. We’re going to give him all the support that we can to the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi next weekend. And what he decides to do, that will be his decision at the end of the day.”

On the other hand, his teammate Max Verstappen won the drivers’ championship a week ago in Las Vegas.

