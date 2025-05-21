Sports

Emma Raducanu faces injury fears ahead of French Open

Raducanu suffers double setback in Strasbourg ahead of Grand Slam tournament

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Emma Raducanu faces injury fears ahead of French Open
Emma Raducanu faces injury fears ahead of French Open 

Emma Raducanu suffered an injury scare just four days before the French Open begins as the Briton lost to Danielle Collins in Strasbourg.

The 22-year-old produced an excellent first set but needed treatment on a lower back issue after falling 5-0 behind in the second.

Seemingly uninhibited by the problem on her return, Raducanu came back from a break down in the decider - but Collins rallied again to win 4-6 6-1 6-3 and reach the quarter-finals.

Raducanu had taken a wildcard into the clay-court event in Strasbourg to get more practice on the surface before the French Open starts on Sunday.

Despite the off-court medical timeout there appeared to be no obvious signs of discomfort for Raducanu, who put Collins under sustained pressure before the American pulled away.

Collins, a former Australian Open runner-up who beat Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek in Italy last week, plays American top seed Jessica Pegula or Russian world number 30 Anna Kalinskaya in the last eight.

Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project

Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project

Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre

Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre

Emma Raducanu faces injury fears ahead of French Open

Emma Raducanu faces injury fears ahead of French Open
Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit

Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit

Rory McIlroy ‘excited’ for DP World India Championship debut in New Delhi
Rory McIlroy ‘excited’ for DP World India Championship debut in New Delhi
Caitlin Clark historic night turns controversial after Indiana Fever loss
Caitlin Clark historic night turns controversial after Indiana Fever loss
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 set to bring back fan favourite mode
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 set to bring back fan favourite mode
Monaco Grand Prix: Everything to know about the highly anticipated race
Monaco Grand Prix: Everything to know about the highly anticipated race
Stellar Blade confirmed to get a sequel ahead of official launch
Stellar Blade confirmed to get a sequel ahead of official launch
Nintendo team up with Samsung for enhanced Switch 2 manufacturing
Nintendo team up with Samsung for enhanced Switch 2 manufacturing
Epic Games’ Fortnite back on US App Store: Details inside
Epic Games’ Fortnite back on US App Store: Details inside
Caitlin Clark marks major milestones in thrilling game against Atlanta Dream
Caitlin Clark marks major milestones in thrilling game against Atlanta Dream
Cameron Brink exposes reality behind 'perfect' social media lives
Cameron Brink exposes reality behind 'perfect' social media lives
Helldivers 2 major update delivers gigantic battle, more: Details inside
Helldivers 2 major update delivers gigantic battle, more: Details inside
Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to 'longevity' revealed by former coach Luis Castro
Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to 'longevity' revealed by former coach Luis Castro
Lamine Yamal takes over Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey at Barcelona
Lamine Yamal takes over Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey at Barcelona