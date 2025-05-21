Sports

Caitlin Clark historic night turns controversial after Indiana Fever loss

Atlanta Dream ends Indiana Fever's fourth quarter dream with a shocking 91-90 victory

  • by Web Desk
  • May 21, 2025
Caitlin Clark faces criticism after the Indiana Fever's shocking defeat to the Atlanta Dream despite making Women National Basketball Association (WNBA) history.

According to the New York Post, the Indiana Fever had a chance to come back big in the 4th quarter, but the attempt fell short due to missing two shots at the buzzer, giving the Atlanta Dream a 91-90 victory on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Neither of the shots was taken by Clark, who had eight points, including eight in the fourth quarter, but inbounded the ball with less than 10 seconds left and never touched the ball again.

Natasha Howard made the last two shorts, but one was blocked and the other was missed. Later, Nia Coffey grabbed the rebound and held it till Dream’s win.

Caitlin Clark is in hot water after the Fever's shock loss

Although Clark did not make the last two shots, she was slammed by the fans for not getting the final shot.

Dave Portnoy, Barstool founder and huge Caitlin Clark supporter, wrote on X, “Somebody needs to explain to me why Caitlin Clark inbounded that ball at the end of the game. Shouldn’t it be in her hands to end it? The new crew needs to be way better. Caitlin and Aliyah were awesome. Lexi and Kelsey were good. All the new players kind of sucked.”

“How on earth is Caitlin Clark inbounding the ball out of that timeout and not getting the ball back for the final shot? Comical coaching,” another fan argued.

“The Fever got nothing easy all night, this game was lost on the boards & in the paint. Absolutely horrible possession to end that game. NOBODY BUT CAITLIN CLARK IS SUPPOSED TO TAKE THAT LAST SHOT,” a user gushed.

A fan wrote, “So the worst shooter on the team gets the ball, and the best player stands on the sideline. The worst setup of all time.”

Notably, Clark, with 27 points and 11 assists, tied Courtney Vandersloot’s WNBA record, which she made in 430 games, within just 42 games.

