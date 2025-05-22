Xbox Game Pass subscribers receive ‘Retro Classics’ collection

Microsoft has officially announced that Xbox Game Pass subscribers have received a new “Retro Classics” collection.
The company revealed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, that players who stream on the Xbox app on PC now have an additional streaming option with GeForce Now.
Game Pass members can dive into a collection of 50+ classic Activision games from the ’80s and ’90s, including beloved titles like Commando, Pitfall!, Kaboom!, Mech Warrior 2: 31st Century Combat, and Grand Prix.
According to the company, it’s not as many titles as the 1,300 retro games that Antstream, Microsoft’s partner in the offering, has available on its streaming service, but it won’t cost Game Pass subscribers any extra.
Microsoft adds 'Retro Classics' to Xbox Game Pass
"Retro Classics," which Microsoft writes is part of its “commitment to game preservation and backwards compatibility,” is available on Xbox consoles, PC, or via Xbox cloud gaming on compatible devices like some LG and Samsung smart TVs and the Meta Quest headset.
The collection will include titles from the original PlayStation, the SNES, MS-DOS, and more.
Players can collect achievements, alongside participating in events like tournaments and community challenges.
Microsoft stated that this is only the start; the collection will expand to include more than 100 games from Activision and Blizzard eventually.
To note, Antstream Arcade separately announced a temporary deal for Game Pass subscribers that until June 4, members can sign up for a year of access to Antstream’s library.
This library includes more than 1,300 games, for $9.99 via the Microsoft Store.