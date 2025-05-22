Sports

PlayStation Stars Loyalty Programme discontinued at Sony after 3 years

Stars members can still access their Digital Collectibles, even after programme ends

  • May 22, 2025
Sony has officially announced the discontinuation of its PlayStation Stars loyalty programme.

Sony revealed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, that now the programme will no longer be accepting new members, and those already part of the programme will view no new campaigns or rewards added.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Vice President of Network Advertising, Loyalty and Licensed Merchandise at Sony, Grace Chen stated, “At Sony Interactive, we’re always experimenting with new and exciting ways to bring our community of players together to share the joys of gaming and create lasting memories.”

"That’s why three years ago, we created PlayStation Stars, a loyalty programme to celebrate our players. The unique program includes playing games to earn rewards – including our unique Digital Collectibles that pay homage to incredible games and our PlayStation legacy. The program has helped foster a deeper connection with fans around the world," Chen added.

To note, the loyalty programme was primarily launched in 2022, marking that PlayStation Stars potentially began its life as an NFT programme.

Moreover, stars members can still access their Digital Collectibles, even after the programme ends.

"Since launching the program, we’ve learned a lot from evaluating the types of activities our players respond best to, and as a company, we are always evolving with player and industry trends.”

It is worth noting that players who still have points they would like to redeem will be able to do so until November 2, 2026.

