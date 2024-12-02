World

Joe Biden issues official pardon for son Hunter ahead of sentencing

Biden's term will end on January 20, 2025, when Donald Trump's second term will begin

  December 02, 2024
  • December 02, 2024
Joe Biden issues official pardon for son Hunter ahead of sentencing
Joe Biden issues official pardon for son Hunter ahead of sentencing 

US President Joe Biden has issued an official pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, prior to the end of his term in January 2025.

According to Independent, Biden pardoned his son officially on Sunday night, December 1, 2024, ahead of sentencing following his conviction of federal gun charges.

President said in a statement, “Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.

“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form,” he continued.

The 82-year-old further added, “Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.”

The pardon came just right in time, less than two weeks ahead of sentencing on December 12, 2024. 

