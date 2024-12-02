Maya Ali rings in Wahaj Ali’s 36th birthday with sweet wish

Maya Ali has a sweet birthday for Wahaj Ali aka her “Wajju!”
On Sunday, December 1, the Mein actor turned 36, and while he received several heartfelt wishes from many Pakistani celebrities on his special day, one among them was none other than his Sunn Mere Dil costar Maya.
Taking to her Instagram Story on Wahaj’s birthday, the Mann Mayal actress penned a heartwarming wish for the handsome actor.
“Happy Birthday to the one who stands by me through thick and thin, the laughter to my chaos, any my forever wajju,” wished Maya Ali.
She continued to pen, “Grateful for every singer day. Love you mere jigger @wahaj.official.”
Wahaj and Maya, in addition to an outstanding chemistry onscreen, also share close bond of friendship offscreen.
Meanwhile, Wahaj Ali’s another Sunn Mere Dil costar, Hira Mani, also wished the actor via Instagram Story and penned, “Happy Birthday Wahaj. You are a great gift for us and our people as well as for the industry. You are the king of our industry. Stay happy always. Keep winning hearts with your epic acting and humble nature. My friend.”
His Tere Bin costar, Yumna Zaidi, who has the most cherished onscreen chemistry with Wahaj, also wished, “@wahaj.official happy birthday to you :).”
Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali starrer Sunn Mere Dil features Hira Mani, Usman Khan, Amar Khan, Saba Hameed, and Shahvir Kadwani in ensemble cast.