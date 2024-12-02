Aiman Khan pens mushy tribute for husband Muneeb Butt

Trending

  • December 02, 2024
Love is still in the air for the celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt!

The power couple marked six years of togetherness on December 1, 2024 with heartwarming tributes for each other.

On Sunday, the Ishq Tamasha actress treated fans to a loving glimpse where the Sar-e-Rah actor held the former in a close embrace. 

Both looked head over heels in love while flaunting their bright smiles into the camera.

“Forever with you is where I want to be. Happy Anniversary,” she wrote.


On seeing the power couple serve pure love goals, their ardent fans sent blessings and wished them well.

“May Allah keep you both always together,” one fan wrote.

Another penned, “Cute, stay blessed.”

“Many more years to come," a third user chimed.

“Crazy Dim," a fourth fan effused.

Also Butt expressed he is glad to have Aiman in his life, "Thank you for staying by my side all these years."

For the unversed, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in November 2018 with the rukhsati scheduled for December. 

Both are doting parents to two daughters, Amal and Miraal. 

