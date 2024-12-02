Trending

Wahaj Ali overwhelmed with 'extra love' on his birthday

'Tere Bin' actor Wahaj Ali celebrates his 36th birthday with gym buddies on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Wahaj Ali is beaming with happiness over all the birthday love! 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor dropped a birthday photo dump with a gratitude message for all his admirers.

He started off, “My birthday is just like any other day for me, same chores, same responsibilities and same struggles, but the only thing which makes this day special is the extra love and attention i receive from my fans, family and friends.”


“All these beautiful prayers and wishes, which i receive today make me feel blessed beyond words. I can’t thank my Allah enough, for blessing me with all of you,” Wahaj aka Bilal Abdullah continued to express his delight.

It is pertinent to mention that the Tere Bin actor celebrated his 36th birthday in style at the gym with his buddies over the weekend. 

The birthday boy, who turned 36 on December 1, 2024, received an outpouring of support from his fellow actress Hira Mani. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wahaj Ali is making waves with his performance in the drama serial Sunn Mere Dil opposite Maya Ali. 

