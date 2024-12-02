Ananya Panday wins big at Danube Properties Filmfare OTT Awards 2024

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Ananya Panday has added a new feather to her cap!

The Gehraiyaan actress received the trophy in the Best Actor (female) Critics Choice category for her Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan at the Danube Properties Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.

Turning to her official Instagram page, Ananya announced the win while holding the accolade. 

Chunky Panday's daughter penned a caption as filmy as her, "Filmfare Best Actor (Female) - Critics Choice for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki kaushish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai."

She continued, "thank you thank you thank @filmfare @jiteshpillaai i love you guys @arjunvarain.singh @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and the entire cast and crew.”


For the award event, the CTRL actress dazzled in a silver embellished strapless gown with her matching eye shade glittering through.

Also with the designer fit, Panday paired silver chunky jewellery.  

While the star stole the spotlight with her look that star-studded evening, she at the same time bagged a big milestone that will pave the way in her career.

Many talented actors, directors and shows took home accolades as a token of appreciation for their work

From Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina, many more were acknowledged by the jury and the audiences at the event. 

