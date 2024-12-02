Queen Camilla’s shocking statement exposes her true emotions for Royal Family

Queen Camilla has made a bold statement that unmasked her true feelings for the Royal Family!
The British Queen, who has been going through some health woes for a few weeks, showed immense support to her husband King Charles and Princess Kate during their diagnoses and treatments.
She also had a tough time as she fulfilled her duties as a Queen during that time, having a tightly packed schedule in the initial half of the year.
However, in July 2024, the queen managed to take some time out of her busy schedule to enjoy some relaxing time by going on a trip to Wimbledon where she watched the quarter-final action on Centre Court for the 10th day of the championships.
During her trip, Queen Camilla also met former British tennis player, Laura Robson, and made a shocking statement that shed light on her true emotions while going through such a stressful routine.
The queen stated that it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day.”
During the Wimbledon visit, Camilla also praised and appreciated Martyn Falconer, the head gardener who has been in service to the Royal Family for 25 years, and said, "It all looks fantastic. It always looks absolutely perfect."
For the unversed, Queen Camilla was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Literature by the University of London Chancellor, The Princess Royal.