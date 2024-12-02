Entertainment

Angelina Jolie makes BIG career confession after ‘Maria’ release

‘Maria’ starring Angelina Jolie was released in the United States on November 27, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Angelina Jolie makes BIG career confession after ‘Maria’ release

Angelina Jolie has a surprising thought to share about her career!

After the release of her biographical psychological drama film, Maria, in the US later in the last month, Jolie sat down for an interview with The Times, which was published over the weekend.

In the interview, the Maleficent actress made a confession about her thoughts related to the roles she has been offered for past few years.

The actress stated that while many of the actresses in the industry complain about getting less desirable roles as they age, she expressed that it is not the case for her.

"I’ve got better work as I’ve got older. I don’t think about it in terms of roles offered but in terms of life experience you contribute,” said the Eternals actress.

The Tourist actress also said, “I’m 49. I do feel like an older woman now and I embrace that.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on her role in Maria, Angelina Jolie told Indie Wire that, When I was younger, there were certain pieces of music and certain sounds that matched what I was feeling: I was falling in love, or I was curious about this, or whatever I was going through.”

Angelina Jolie’s Maria was released on November 27, 2024 in the US.

