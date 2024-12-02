Entertainment

'Superman & Lois' Finale: First Look, teaser trailer revealed

‘Superman & Lois’ show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, Alexander Garfin, Michael Bishop and Wole Parks

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024


Superman era is coming to an end!

The Superman & Lois show is finishing the DC Comics superhero series which started with Arrow in 2012.

In the final episode titled “It Went by So Fast,” Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) stuns everyone with his final move on Smallville, meanwhile Kents fight with everything they have.

As per the first look pictures, we’ll see Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Bitsie Tulloch (Lois Lane), Alexander Garfin (Jordan Kent), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang Cushing) and Michael Cudlitz (Lex Luthor) in the finale episode.

The Superman & Lois alum Elizabeth Tulloch wrote on social media, “#Grimm fans – whether you watch #supermanandlois or not – you’re going to want to tune into the series finale tomorrow night …. In the immortal words of Forrest Gump “That’s all I have to say about that 8/7c on the CW.”

Some reports are suggesting that David Giuntoli will make a guest appearance in the show as he actually directed an episode of Superman & Lois earlier this season.

The highly-anticipated last DC adaptation is set to air final episode on December 2, 2024.

