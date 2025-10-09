Country singer Darius Rucker confirms engagement to Emily Deahl

The Country singer, Darius Rucker, got hitched to his girlfriend Emily Deahl, a lifestyle TikToker.
The adorable pair shared the delighted news on October 8, 2025, via a joint Instagram post, sharing sweet photos from the proposal.
“Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known,” Darius captioned.
The black-and-white photo captures the romantic moment Darius proposed to Emily, kneeling on one knee as Deahl gazes down at him affectionately.
Another selfie-style photo shows the couple flashing their relationship status as Deahl flaunts her engagement ring featuring a big diamond.
Emily explained why she kept the relationship private, saying, “Somewhere along the way of loving him I discovered how sacred love is to me. All I wanted to do was protect it.”
While the couple kept things low-key, Emily had hinted at the relationship—recently posting a Lady Gaga concert video with Darius’s voice briefly heard.
Shortly after the post went viral, celebrities and fans flocked to comments, showering immense love and prayers towards the newly-engaged couple.
April Crushman commented, “The sweetest girl. Congrats to you both.”
American former footballer, Golden Tate also congratulated the couple, saying, “Let’s gooooooooo!! Happy for you bud!!!”
“Well hell... I think I just heard a bunch of hearts break...maybe even mine a little. I'm happy for you both. Take good care of each other. Congratulations,” a fan wrote.
For those unaware, Darius shares three children with two previous partners, and had only publicly posted about Emily once before.