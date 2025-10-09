Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift's future SIL reacts to smutty 'Wood' track about Travis Kelce

Kylie Kelce, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, gave her final verdict on 'The Life of a Showgirl' in her podcast

Taylor Swift's future sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, had a hilarious reaction to her new track Wood, which she wrote for her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

After listening to the raunchy song, Kylie joked on the Thursday episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, that she did not need to know "that much detail about [her] brother-in-law."

The mother-of-four also applauded the Kansas City Chiefs star for the track's lyrics.

Jason Kelce's wife defended her response, telling listeners, "That's women supporting women."

The ninth track on Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl album includes smutty lyrics about Travis' "redwood tree" that "ain't hard to see", his "hard rock" and much more.

On the other hand, Travis' brother teased about the song on the New Heights episode on Wednesday, saying the NFL star should "feel cocky" about it.

When Travis played coy about the Lover crooner referencing him, Jason pointed out that Taylor specifically sang about the Kansas City Chiefs player’s "appendage".

"What?" Travis replied. "I think you're not understanding the song. No way!"

Taylor claimed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday that Wood began in an "innocent" place as she attempted to create a "throwback timeless-sounding song" about "all these superstitions."

She noted, "I don't know what happened, man. … I don't know how we got here, but I love the song so much."

Taylor Swift dropped her 12th album on October 3, featuring 12 tracks, many of which she wrote about her fiancé, Travis Kelce, whom she got engaged to in August.

