Home / Entertainment

Louis Tomlinson recalls emotional moment he learned of Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel room's balcony in Argentina

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Louis Tomlinson recalls emotional moment he learned of Liam Payne's death


Louis Tomlinson shared the vulnerable moment he found out about the death of his bandmate and close pal, Liam Payne.

During his appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the One Direction alum recalled the moment he learnt about Payne's death from their fellow bandmate Niall Horan.

Tomlinson noted that he was "in the car, in LA" when the tragic news of Payne's death on October 16, 2024, was delivered to him via group chat. 

He was 31 and died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

"I had the same feeling that I had with Félicité," said the 33-year-old, referencing his late sister who died suddenly at age 18 in March 2019, after an accidental overdose.

He added, "And I think anyone has this when they're around someone who's struggling, my 150% wasn't nearly enough."

Continuing, Tomlinson talked about helping his pal during his hard time: "And that's when it’s my own arrogance thinking that I could have helped really, because it was so much deeper than what I could have done for him."

"He was definitely struggling at that time in his life," said Tomlinson of Payne.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bigger Than Me singer shared that the whole band looked up to Liam.

He noted, "I don't think we would have been brave enough to say at that age when I was in the band, I think I would've had too much pride, but we all looked up to him massively."

Moreover, Louis Tomlinson is set to appear in a three-part Netflix documentary with former bandmate Zayn Malik, where they are speculated to talk about their shared experiences of being part of one of the most successful boy groups and losing a bandmate.

Notably, Tomlinson's upcoming album, How Did I Get Here?, is set for a January 23, 2026, release.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on painful 20-years fertility battle

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on painful 20-years fertility battle
Jennifer Aniston exposes the truth about her private baby battle

Country singer Darius Rucker confirms engagement to Emily Deahl

Country singer Darius Rucker confirms engagement to Emily Deahl
Darius Rucker shares three children with two previous partners, and had only publicly posted about Emily once before

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Zoë Kravitz incident: 'I can’t even be mad'

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Zoë Kravitz incident: 'I can’t even be mad'
Taylor Swift reveals forgiving pal Zoë Kravitz after she nearly destryoed her bathroom

Jennifer Aniston speaks on 'Friends' reboot ahead of Matthew Perry's death anniversary

Jennifer Aniston speaks on 'Friends' reboot ahead of Matthew Perry's death anniversary
'Friends' alum Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 due to a drug overdose

Spice Girls shows up to support Victoria Beckham at Netflix doc premiere

Spice Girls shows up to support Victoria Beckham at Netflix doc premiere
Victoria Beckham gets joined by Spice Girls memebers at her Netflix docu-series premiere

Sydney Sweeney makes big marriage decision amid growing Scooter Braun romance

Sydney Sweeney makes big marriage decision amid growing Scooter Braun romance
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are taking their relationship to new heights with major moves

Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence on show suspension: 'It’s over'

Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence on show suspension: 'It’s over'
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was pulled by ABC after host's controversial remarks on Charlie Kirk's death

Justin Bieber takes sarcastic jab at mom Pattie as she prays for his ‘healing’

Justin Bieber takes sarcastic jab at mom Pattie as she prays for his ‘healing’
Justin Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette recently shared a special post cheering on the singer and praying for him

Victoria Beckham gives sweet shoutout to son Brooklyn at Netflix doc launch

Victoria Beckham gives sweet shoutout to son Brooklyn at Netflix doc launch
The Spice Girl alum took a moment to give a touching nod to her estranged eldest son Brooklyn Beckham

Timothée Chalamet step out with Kylie Jenner after debuting his new shaved look

Timothée Chalamet step out with Kylie Jenner after debuting his new shaved look
The 'Wonka' star stepped out for a date night with his lady love, 'The Kardashians' star at Yankees game

Jennifer Lopez exudes ethereal beauty in glittery fit on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Jennifer Lopez exudes ethereal beauty in glittery fit on Jimmy Fallon’s show
J.Lo promotes her upcoming film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

5 celebrity connections fans believe inspired Taylor Swift album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

5 celebrity connections fans believe inspired Taylor Swift album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Here's everything to know about the inspiration behind each track of 'The Life of a Showgirl'