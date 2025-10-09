Home / Entertainment

'Hamnet' trailer shows Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley as grieving parents

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley star as William and Agnes Shakespeare as they deal with the loss of their son

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley portray William Shakespeare and Agnes Shakespeare in the official trailer of Hamnet.

On Thursday, October 9, Focus Features dropped the trailer, which already has ignited Oscar buzz due to the phenomenal performances by the Irish stars.

Based on the bestselling novel by Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet explores the untold story of William and his wife Agnes and the devastating loss of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.

Helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, the Hamnet trailer showcased the groundbreaking talent of Paul and Jessie as they explore romance, loss, and grief.

At the beginning, the trailer focuses on the relationship between William and Agnes and their happiest days with their three children: Susanna and twins Judith and Hamnet.

The setting turns sombre as the couple are forced to face the tragic death of their son and the journey of the renowned playwright as he penned a play in his son's honour.

Aside from the exceptional trailer, a poster featuring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley was also released on Thursday.

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley for Hamnet official poster
Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley for 'Hamnet' official poster 

Hamnet's cast also includes Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, and Jacobi Jupe. 

Distributed by Focus Features, Hamnet is initially set to hit US theatres on November 27, before expanding nationwide on December 12.

