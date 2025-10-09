Home / Entertainment

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first trailer unveiled at NY Comic Con

The 'Game of Thrones' prequel series will be led by Peter Claffey as Duncan and Dexter Sol Ansell as his ward, Egg

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first trailer unveiled at NY Comic Con


HBO has revealed the first look of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the second Game of Thrones prequel series, featuring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

The first teaser trailer, which was initially unveiled at the New York Comin Con on Thursday, October 9, depicts Ser Duncan the Tall trying to find his place among the respected knights.

Based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin, the story is set almost a century before the plotline of the Games of Thrones.

Talking on Thursday at the panel, the renowned author noted, "I always love Medieval tournaments in other pictures. We had several tournaments in Game of Thrones, they were in the background but not the centre."

He added, "I wanted to do something set during a tournament. I sent (the TV writers) a challenge: Let's do the best jousting sequences that were ever done on film. My favourite was 1952's Ivanhoe."

As reported by Deadline, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place 72 years after the House of the Dragon and 100 years before the Game of Thrones.

The panel also had Peter, who revealed that the hardest part about playing the courageous knight was "the horse riding".

On his blog, Martin has said that the prequel series will be "much shorter" than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, "with a much different tone."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to be premiered on HBO and HBO Max on January 18. The first season reportedly has six episodes.

You Might Like:

Danielle Jonas opens up about Lyme disease diagnosis

Danielle Jonas opens up about Lyme disease diagnosis
Though Danielle Jonas didn’t specify the timeline of her diagnosis, she confirmed her symptoms are now under control

Taylor Swift makes jaw-dropping confession about ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ song

Taylor Swift makes jaw-dropping confession about ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ song
Taylor Swift reveals private talk with Travis Kelce inpired ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ single

'Hamnet' trailer shows Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley as grieving parents

'Hamnet' trailer shows Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley as grieving parents
Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley star as William and Agnes Shakespeare as they deal with the loss of their son

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role
Andrew Garfield drops hints about potential 'Spider-Man' multiverse comeback

Taylor Swift's future SIL reacts to smutty 'Wood' track about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's future SIL reacts to smutty 'Wood' track about Travis Kelce
Kylie Kelce, Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, gave her final verdict on 'The Life of a Showgirl' in her podcast

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on painful 20-year fertility battle

Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on painful 20-year fertility battle
Jennifer Aniston exposes the truth about her private baby battle

Louis Tomlinson recalls emotional moment he learned of Liam Payne's death

Louis Tomlinson recalls emotional moment he learned of Liam Payne's death
Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel room's balcony in Argentina

Country singer Darius Rucker confirms engagement to Emily Deahl

Country singer Darius Rucker confirms engagement to Emily Deahl
Darius Rucker shares three children with two previous partners, and had only publicly posted about Emily once before

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Zoë Kravitz incident: 'I can’t even be mad'

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Zoë Kravitz incident: 'I can’t even be mad'
Taylor Swift reveals forgiving pal Zoë Kravitz after she nearly destryoed her bathroom

Jennifer Aniston speaks on 'Friends' reboot ahead of Matthew Perry's death anniversary

Jennifer Aniston speaks on 'Friends' reboot ahead of Matthew Perry's death anniversary
'Friends' alum Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 due to a drug overdose

Spice Girls shows up to support Victoria Beckham at Netflix doc premiere

Spice Girls shows up to support Victoria Beckham at Netflix doc premiere
Victoria Beckham gets joined by Spice Girls memebers at her Netflix docu-series premiere

Sydney Sweeney makes big marriage decision amid growing Scooter Braun romance

Sydney Sweeney makes big marriage decision amid growing Scooter Braun romance
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are taking their relationship to new heights with major moves