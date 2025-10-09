'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first trailer unveiled at NY Comic Con

HBO has revealed the first look of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the second Game of Thrones prequel series, featuring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.
The first teaser trailer, which was initially unveiled at the New York Comin Con on Thursday, October 9, depicts Ser Duncan the Tall trying to find his place among the respected knights.
Based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin, the story is set almost a century before the plotline of the Games of Thrones.
Talking on Thursday at the panel, the renowned author noted, "I always love Medieval tournaments in other pictures. We had several tournaments in Game of Thrones, they were in the background but not the centre."
He added, "I wanted to do something set during a tournament. I sent (the TV writers) a challenge: Let's do the best jousting sequences that were ever done on film. My favourite was 1952's Ivanhoe."
As reported by Deadline, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place 72 years after the House of the Dragon and 100 years before the Game of Thrones.
The panel also had Peter, who revealed that the hardest part about playing the courageous knight was "the horse riding".
On his blog, Martin has said that the prequel series will be "much shorter" than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, "with a much different tone."
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to be premiered on HBO and HBO Max on January 18. The first season reportedly has six episodes.