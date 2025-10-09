Danielle Jonas opens up about Lyme disease diagnosis

Danielle Jonas, wife of Kevin Jonas, has finally opened up about struggling with Lyme disease after experiencing alarming hair loss.
During conversation in Parents on October 9, 2025, the 39-year-old revealed how doctors initially dismissed her symptoms as anxiety.
She stated, “Finally, I had a biopsy that showed I actually had Lyme disease,” adding that the condition also led to eczema on her scalp.
“The hair loss was very traumatic. I got to a point where I wanted to wear a wig,” she confessed.
Danielle further mentioned how self-conscious she felt appearing in public with Kevin, her husband of 16 years. “I just wanted to feel like myself.”
Though she didn’t specify the timeline of her diagnosis, Danielle confirmed her symptoms are now under control.
Her experience has shaped how she supports her daughters, Alena (11) and Valentina (8), with their own skin issues. “They saw everything I went through,” she said. “The main thing I tell them is, ‘This is going to pass.’”
Danielle’s story joins a list of other celebrities speaking about their health battles in 2025, including Brian Austin Green who discussed her Appendicitis, Lupita Nyong’o who opened up about dealing with uterine fibroids and Suki Waterhouse revealed about hernia.
As more stars speak out, they are taking a great step in minimizing stigma and raise awareness regarding chronic conditions.