Taylor Swift makes jaw-dropping confession about ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ song

Taylor Swift reveals private talk with Travis Kelce inpired ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ single

  By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has revealed the surprising inspiration behind Elizabeth Taylor track.

In a Pandora TikTok video, the 14-time Grammy winner shared that idea for this hit track came when she was having a private talk with Travis Kelce.

She had to got out of the car to record it melody for the single.

Taylor said, “My parents sent me this clip of Elizabeth Taylor’s son saying something very flattering, that if there were one person he might compare to his mother in the modern day, in terms of persona and…the chaos around us, he said it would be me. I was so flattered by that.”

The Lover singer added, “I just immediately started talking to Travis about it. I was going on and on about Elizabeth Taylor, talking about all the things about her that I loved…how she kept challenging herself late into her life. I had to get out of the car."

"I was like, ‘One sec, I have to get out of the car for a second,’ and I just sang this melody into my phone, got back in the car and…that’s what it’s like when it happens," she noted.

Taylor Swift broke multiple records with her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

Her latest album became the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify in 2025.

The Life Of A Showgirl also holds the record for Apple Music's biggest album of 2025 by first-day streams worldwide.

