D4vd makes strategic move after police search home linked to teen death case

D4vd has reportedly made a strategic move after police searched a nearby residence linked to the case of a missing Celeste Rivas, whose body was later discovered in his Tesla close to his neighborhood.
The embattled singer has reportedly transferred the deeds of two homes he owns near Houston, Texas, to his mother.
As per documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, property records show the homes are not registered under the 20-year-old artist’s name but are instead held under the Thorn Rose Trust, local outlet KPRC Houston reported.
The name is reminiscent of D4vd's 2023 EP Petals To Thorns.
D4vd has been mired in controversy following the discovery of Celeste Rivas’ dismembered body in the trunk of a Tesla linked to him.
The car was found near a Hollywood Hills mansion he was reportedly renting prior to being towed.
According to the real estate documents, D4vd transferred the home deeds on September 18 and 22.
The first transfer occurred just a day after police executed a search warrant at D4vd's Hollywood rental home on September 17.
Previously, the police confirmed that on September 18, one of D4vd’s homes, where his family members were said to be living—became the scene of a swatting hoax.