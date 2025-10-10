Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives cheeky nod to Travis Kelce after his 'Wood' reaction

Travis Kelce reacted to fiancée Taylor Swift’s steamy and flirty track ‘Wood’ on his and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
Taylor Swift gives cheeky nod to Travis Kelce after his ‘Wood’ reaction
Taylor Swift gives cheeky nod to Travis Kelce after his ‘Wood’ reaction

Taylor Swift is in her flirty era!

After Travis Kelce reacted to her steamy new track Wood from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the latest episode of his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Swift gave a cheeky nod to her fiancé with a sweet post.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, October 9, the Grammy winner shared a clip from her hit song The Fate of Ophelia, featuring the lyrics she specifically wrote in reference to the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end.

In a playful nod to her fiancé, Taylor Swift wrote, “Never been accused of not keeping it 100.”

For the unversed, “keeping it 100” means being completely honest and real. The phrase was used by Travis Kelce during Swift’s appearance on his New Heights podcast.

During the show, the NFL star said that his jersey number 87 and Swift’s lucky number 13 add up to 100, quipping that they “keep it 100.”

Additionally, in one of his July posts with the Opalite singer, Kelce captioned, “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100.”

On the October 8 episode of New Heights, Travis Kelce reacted to Swift’s flirty track Wood, which is widely believed to be dedicated to him.

When Jason Kelce cheekily asked the Happy Gilmore 2 star about his thoughts on the song’s racy lyrics, he replied, “It’s a great song.”

Jason continued teasing him, asking, “Do you feel, do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song 'Wood'?"

As the Chiefs player reacted, “No. Any song that she reference me in is very…” his elder brother instantly interrupted, “It’s not just any song. This is a very specific you.”

“I love that girl,” Travis confessed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, after dating for over two years.

