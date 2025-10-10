Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi melt hearts with first photo of their daughter

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have given fans their first glimpse of their baby daughter.
The Stranger Things starlet took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share adorable glimpses of her family life, including a picture of Brown, her husband Jake and their baby girl.
The trio looked cosy on Disney’s It’s a Small World ride, snuggling close for the adorable snapshot.
With their heads touching, Brown and Bongiovi looked down affectionately at their little one, whose face remained hidden.
"My t swift october," Brown wrote in her caption.
The first snap of their little baby came after the couple announced they'd welcomed their first baby together via adoption on Instagram in August.
"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," she wrote in the post.
Brown added, "And then there were 3."
Since welcoming their daughter, the couple has shared glimpses of baby carriers and strollers on Instagram.
In September, Brown posted a photo of Jake carrying their baby in a carrier as he walked toward a plane.
However, the baby’s face was hidden, a white blanket peeked out from the carrier as the new dad made his way to his destination.
To note, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiov sparked romance rumors in June 2021 and they “were friends for a bit” before they started dating.
The couple then secretly married in May 2024.