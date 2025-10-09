Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on painful 20-year fertility battle

Jennifer Aniston finally revealed that she secretly tried to get pregnant for 20 years, undergoing IVF treatments and other methods.
The Friends star has slammed down the "false narrative" that she chose not to have children because she's a "workaholic.”
During a chat with Harper's Bazaar UK, she said, "They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes.”
Jennifer added, "That’s not anybody’s business. But there comes a point when you can’t not hear it, the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family, because I’m selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me, I’m just a human being. We’re all human beings. That’s why I thought, ‘What the hell?’ ”
The Good Morning alum chose to share her struggles with IVF to support and inspire others who may be facing similar challenges.
She explained, "I knew a lot of women at the time who were trying to have kids, who were dealing with IVF. So it did feel like it was not only for myself, but for any women who were struggling with the same issue."
Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt, from 2000-2005. She later tied the knot with Justin Theroux, from 2015-2018.