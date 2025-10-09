Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role

Andrew Garfield has finally addressed rumours about his potential role in Marvel Studios’ most-awaited movie, Avengers: Secret Wars.
The highly-anticipated film is set to conclude the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Andrew, who played Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man movies, remains tight-lipped about reprising his role.
During a chat with MTV, the American actor was asked if he would star in Avengers: Secret Wars, the 42-year-old actor replied, “See, what it is, is this a tell? Or what is it? You'll find out! Whatever response I'm having, is it exasperation? Is it? I don't know. You'll find out.”
Andrew also admitted that he's a huge fan of the Spider-Verse animated movies directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, noting, “I really love the Spider-Verse movies. I love Lord and Miller. Just putting that out there.”
In the same conversation, The Social Network actor gushed over Tom Hardy's Venom character.
He said, “Tom Hardy is obviously a really formidable actor, and what he's done with Venom is super fun. I'm up for a good time.”
Meanwhile, shooting for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently taking place. The film is slated to release on July 31, 2026.