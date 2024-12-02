Elton John makes heartbreaking confession at his musical premiere

Elton John has a heartbreaking health update to share!
On Sunday, December 1, the Grammy-winning musician, 77, graced the red carpet of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical premiere in London, United Kingdom, where he opened up about his health and made a confession that shocked everyone.
The British singer-songwriter and pianist revealed, "As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it,” reported Daily Mail.
John, who marked his appearance alongside his husband David Furnish, continued to say, “To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews... it’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight OK. Thank you for coming.”
While speaking to ABC News about his upcoming documentary titled, Never Too Late, the musician stated that he’s going to put his health at top priority and is not sure whether he will be able to record any new music or not.
“It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest. So there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment,” Elton John added.
He continued, “We're taking an initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment that's really what we're concentrating on.”
Elton John’s widely acclaimed songs include I’m Still Standing, Cold Heart, Sacrifice, Rocket Man, Hakuna matata, and Sad Songs.