Entertainment

Elton John makes heartbreaking confession at his musical premiere

The Grammy winner shocked everyone with sad confession during ‘The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical’ premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Elton John makes heartbreaking confession at his musical premiere
Elton John makes heartbreaking confession at his musical premiere

Elton John has a heartbreaking health update to share!

On Sunday, December 1, the Grammy-winning musician, 77, graced the red carpet of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical premiere in London, United Kingdom, where he opened up about his health and made a confession that shocked everyone.

The British singer-songwriter and pianist revealed, "As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it,” reported Daily Mail.

John, who marked his appearance alongside his husband David Furnish, continued to say, “To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews... it’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight OK. Thank you for coming.”

While speaking to ABC News about his upcoming documentary titled, Never Too Late, the musician stated that he’s going to put his health at top priority and is not sure whether he will be able to record any new music or not.

“It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest. So there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment,” Elton John added.

He continued, “We're taking an initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment that's really what we're concentrating on.”

Elton John’s widely acclaimed songs include I’m Still Standing, Cold Heart, Sacrifice, Rocket Man, Hakuna matata, and Sad Songs.

Durefishan Saleem stuns in all-white: Photos

Durefishan Saleem stuns in all-white: Photos

King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry

King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry

'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham ‘looks like’ Zendaya in new photos

'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham ‘looks like’ Zendaya in new photos
Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' Jeh channels his inner star kid

Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' Jeh channels his inner star kid

'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham ‘looks like’ Zendaya in new photos
'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham ‘looks like’ Zendaya in new photos
‘Moana 2’ dethrones ‘Frozen II’ with THIS milestone record
‘Moana 2’ dethrones ‘Frozen II’ with THIS milestone record
'Superman & Lois' Finale: First Look, teaser trailer revealed
'Superman & Lois' Finale: First Look, teaser trailer revealed
Selena Gomez swoons over ‘angel’ stepsister Gracie Elliot Teefey
Selena Gomez swoons over ‘angel’ stepsister Gracie Elliot Teefey
Ellen DeGeneres issues first statement on UK home flooding
Ellen DeGeneres issues first statement on UK home flooding
‘Days Of Our Lives’ star Wayne Northrop breathes his last at 77
‘Days Of Our Lives’ star Wayne Northrop breathes his last at 77
Sabrina Carpenter drops exciting update about ‘A Nonsense Christmas’
Sabrina Carpenter drops exciting update about ‘A Nonsense Christmas’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wait for families’ approval to announce engagement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wait for families’ approval to announce engagement
Ilona Maher signals potential Rugby World Cup comeback as RFU intervenes
Ilona Maher signals potential Rugby World Cup comeback as RFU intervenes
Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to pal Paul Walker on 11th death anniversary
Vin Diesel pays emotional tribute to pal Paul Walker on 11th death anniversary
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Dua Lipa shares first post after viral ‘Levitating’ x ‘Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama
Kanye West, Bianca Censori seen in Tokyo amid legal drama