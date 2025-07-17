Tom Cruise to Robert De Niro: 5 Hollywood celebs with highest net worth

Hollywood isn't just about fame and glamour, it’s also a door to immense fortune.

While many artists earn their bread and butter through Hollywood, few have built a staggering fortune through it.

Many of renowned celebrities have not only working hard in their acting career but also focused on savvy investments, production companies, endorsements, and even launched their own lifestyle brands to multiply their wealth.

Here's a look at the top 5 Hollywood actors with the highest net worth as of 2025:

1-Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger tops the list of the richest celebrity of 2025 with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Although, the 77-year-old actor has not appeared in any film since 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate, he has managed to claim the title of being the wealthiest.

Other than acting, Arnold has added many feathers to his cap, including being the professional bodybuilder to serving as the 38th governor of California, which has earned him whopping sum of money.

The Running Man actor also owns a 5% stake in the investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors.

During his decades long career, Arnold has worked in many blockbuster films like Killing Gunther, Aftermath, Terminator Genisys, Total Recall and more, through which he has made hundreds of millions.

2- Dwayne Johnson 

Dwayne Johnson is another actor who has cemented his status as the highest-paid actor, with an estimated net worth of $1.19 billion.

The 53-year-old star kicked off his career in wrestling in 1996 and quickly became a renowned name of the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) under the name of "The Rock."

Later on, Dwayne shifted his career to acting and dropped several hit films in franchises like Fast & Furious, Jumanji and Moana.

Beyond acting, Johnson has made some clever business moves as well, including owning approximately 30 per cent of Teremana Tequila, which is worth a $2 billion.

3. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has earned many praises for his fearless stunts and action-packed films but he has also made a big fortune of it.

The 63-year-old actor has shattered the box office many times with Mission: Impossible franchise and the Top Gun films and now he boasts a net worth of $800 million.

What really made him rich was his smart decision as early in his career, Tom secured an agreement to get a portion of the profits from his films, bringing in more than his salary ever would've.

Tom’s other blockbuster work includes A Few Good Men, Interview with the Vampire and Jerry Maguire.

4. George Clooney

George Clooney, who reigns the hearts of fans with his iconic charm and versatile acting, falls on number four of the wealthiest celebrities list.

While, the 64-year-old actor has worked in several notable films such as, Syriana, the Ocean's Eleven franchise, The Ides of March, The Descendants and Gravity, the reason behind is fortune is something else.

George has amassed the majority of his $500 million net worth through his Casamigos tequila brand, which he co-founded and sold for $1 billion. 

5. Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro is an uncrowned king of Hollywood who changed the whole perspective of cinema with his 90’s smash films, The Taxi and Raging Bull.

In addition to his acclaimed acting career, the 82-year-old actor has racked up millions of dollars through real estate investments which pushed his net worth to $500 million.

Robert also generates his wealth through the successful restaurant chain Nobu, which he cofounded as well as The Greenwich Hotel in New York, making him the fifth most riches celebrity of 2025.

