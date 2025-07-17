JoJo Siwa brings her Infinity Heart Tour to Europe and UK: ‘Can’t wait to start’

JoJo Siwa brings her Infinity Heart Tour to Europe and UK: ‘Can’t wait to start’
JoJo Siwa brings her Infinity Heart Tour to Europe and UK: ‘Can’t wait to start’

Jojo Siwa has sent fans into frenzy as she made new announcement about Infinity Heart Tour.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the American singer and dancer revealed that she will be bringing her Infinity Heart Tour to the UK and Europe.

“My INFINITY HEART TOUR is coming to EUROPE!” she wrote alongside a vibrant purple and pink poster, featuring Siwa in the foreground.

The poster also listed shows dates in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, London, Brighton, Birmingham, and Cardiff from September 29 to October 9, followed by performances in Paris, Cologne, and Warsaw in second week of October.

She continued, “The love and kindness you all have shown me means the world to me and I can’t wait to start my Infinity Heart Tour with you!”

“It’s all of your favorite JoJo songs that you know and love plus, new music that I can’t wait for you all to hear! Let’s make tons of unforgettable memories singing and dancing together! See you soon. Ticket link in bio!” Siwa further added in the caption.

Last month, the Dance Moms and Celebrity Big Brother star postponed her US tour shows due to an unknown reason.

Jojo Siwa is currently on the North America leg of her tour and will be performing in Louisville, Kentucky tonight, on Thursday.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

5 times celebrity exes worked together after a breakup
5 times celebrity exes worked together after a breakup
Here is the list of 5 celebrity exes who didn’t let their breakups stop them from working together

Khloé Kardashian invites Rob Kardashian on her podcast for first time
Khloé Kardashian invites Rob Kardashian on her podcast for first time
Rob Kardashian gets candid about his dating plans after parting ways with Blac Chyna

Ryan Gosling teams up with Will Ferrell for action-comedy flick ‘Tough Guy’
Ryan Gosling teams up with Will Ferrell for action-comedy flick ‘Tough Guy’
This marks as second collaboration between Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell after 2023’s hit film, 'Barbie'

Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on marriage plans after four divorces
Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on marriage plans after four divorces
Jennifer Lopez opens up about the possibility of walking down the aisle again in the future

Katy Perry gets real with fans over emotional song request amid her breakup
Katy Perry gets real with fans over emotional song request amid her breakup
Katy Perry is currently on the North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour, which she kicked off in Houston in May

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran’s open letter sparks ‘debate in parliament'
Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran’s open letter sparks ‘debate in parliament'
Ed Sheeran’s open letter to the UK government was co-signed by Elton John, Coldplay, Harry Styles and more

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on tour plans after album release
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on tour plans after album release
Miley Cyrus reveals she has 'no desire' to tour because it is 'really hard to maintain sobriety' on the road

Megan Thee Stallion makes romance red carpet official with Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion makes romance red carpet official with Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion steps out with beau Klay Thompson to attend her Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala