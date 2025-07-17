JoJo Siwa brings her Infinity Heart Tour to Europe and UK: ‘Can’t wait to start’

Jojo Siwa has sent fans into frenzy as she made new announcement about Infinity Heart Tour.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the American singer and dancer revealed that she will be bringing her Infinity Heart Tour to the UK and Europe.
“My INFINITY HEART TOUR is coming to EUROPE!” she wrote alongside a vibrant purple and pink poster, featuring Siwa in the foreground.
The poster also listed shows dates in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, London, Brighton, Birmingham, and Cardiff from September 29 to October 9, followed by performances in Paris, Cologne, and Warsaw in second week of October.
She continued, “The love and kindness you all have shown me means the world to me and I can’t wait to start my Infinity Heart Tour with you!”
“It’s all of your favorite JoJo songs that you know and love plus, new music that I can’t wait for you all to hear! Let’s make tons of unforgettable memories singing and dancing together! See you soon. Ticket link in bio!” Siwa further added in the caption.
Last month, the Dance Moms and Celebrity Big Brother star postponed her US tour shows due to an unknown reason.
Jojo Siwa is currently on the North America leg of her tour and will be performing in Louisville, Kentucky tonight, on Thursday.