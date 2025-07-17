Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas jet off for steamy Spanish holiday amid romance buzz

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were all smiles as they soaked up the sun during a stylish Spanish getaway, fueling buzz over their sizzling summer of fun

As per Hello Magazine, the Mission: Impossible star and the Ballerina star were spotted enjoying a sun-drenched break in Menorca.

The couple could be seen immersing themselves in sunlight as Cruise and Ana have a delight full time at the private getaway.

They were spotted chatting while sitting on bean bags positioned on the jetty as they sailed around the island.

At one point, Ana was seen resting her foot near Cruise, who was lounging on the couch, while her charming dog, Salsa, stayed close by.

For the outing, Ana looked chic in a simple sheer white dress with a bikini underneath, which she teamed with a straw hat as she walked barefoot around the boat’s deck.

On the other hand, the Top Gun star looked dashing in a light blue sweater, blue shorts, and a Panama hat to shield himself from the sun.

Following a string of joint appearances, Cruise and Ana have been noticeably absent from the spotlight in recent weeks.

However, the new pictures obtained by the outlet showcased the couple luxuriating in some quality time on the waters near Ciutadella.

To note, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas ignited the dating rumors in February 2025 after they made several outings.

