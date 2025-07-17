Khloé Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about pictures editing

Khloé Kardashian has made a shocking confession about photo shopping her pictures.

The Good American founder shared that she used to heavily edit her pictures back in the days.

In the latest episode of Khloé in Wonderland podcast, Khloé revealed, “There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to. I also think it was the era too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now."

She added, "I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter. And there's definitely days that I'm like, ugh, I need a filter. Don't feel good about myself. But I'm on video. And I do like myself better in video than stills."

The reality Tv star admitted that she used to feel bad about her looks and people in her surrounding made things worse.

After years of struggles with weight, Khloé shared that she had to “reprogram my mind to be like, okay, we have to lay off the filters. This isn't real. That's not how I look. And I don't want to look like that. It was a strange time."

As of now, Khloé Kardashian reportedly weighs approximately 123 pounds. 

