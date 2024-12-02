Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' Jeh channels his inner star kid 

Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh Ali Khan poses with her award!
The Bollywood diva bagged a win at the Danube Properties Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 for her mystery thriller release Jaane Jaan.
To kick off the working week, the Jab We Met actress treated fans to a super-adorable glimpse of her youngest son wearing a blanket over his head and holding the trophy.
“He thinks it’s his but ofcourse it is … #mera (my) Jaane Jaan,” she wrote as caption.
Soon after the post made it to the gram, her ardent fans gushed over the cute vision.
“Pudding,” one user wrote.
“Your little jaan is thrilled," the second fan noted.
“More to go," a third user chimed.
The fourth person penned, “Your babies woke up.”
To note, Kareena’s post came soon after she announced her win on social media, writing, “Babies will be sleeping. Will show them in the morning. Number-7 and counting… Night Night.”
On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor, who married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, is mom to two sons, Jeh and Taimur respectively.