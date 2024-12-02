King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry 

King Charles released an important message after Kate Middleton seemingly sent a message of friendship to the estranged member of the royal family, Prince Harry.
On December 1, the official page of the royal family shared that the monarch and Queen Camilla will host the Emir of Qatar this week.
The statement reads, "This week, The King and Queen will host Their Highness The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher of Qatar for a state visit."
Moreover, the Palace's spokesperson said, "The King has hosted the Presidents of South Africa, and South Korea. Most recently the welcomed the Emperor and Empress of Japan."
"The King has been invited on four 'outward' State Visits. His first was to Germany, followed by France and Kenya. His most recent was to Samoa."
The King's big announcement came after Princess Kate reportedly extended an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex.
For the unversed, in her Christmas Carol Service message, Catherine highlighted the importance of forgiveness, kindness and empathy.