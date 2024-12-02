Royal

King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry

Princess Kate seemingly extended olive branch to former working royal Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry
King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry 

King Charles released an important message after Kate Middleton seemingly sent a message of friendship to the estranged member of the royal family, Prince Harry. 

On December 1, the official page of the royal family shared that the monarch and Queen Camilla will host the Emir of Qatar this week. 

The statement reads, "This week, The King and Queen will host Their Highness The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher of Qatar for a state visit."

Moreover, the Palace's spokesperson said, "The King has hosted the Presidents of South Africa, and South Korea. Most recently the welcomed the Emperor and Empress of Japan."

"The King has been invited on four 'outward' State Visits. His first was to Germany, followed by France and Kenya. His most recent was to Samoa."

King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry

The King's big announcement came after Princess Kate reportedly extended an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex. 

For the unversed, in her Christmas Carol Service message, Catherine highlighted the importance of forgiveness, kindness and empathy. 

Durefishan Saleem stuns in all-white: Photos

Durefishan Saleem stuns in all-white: Photos

King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry

King Charles makes big announcement as Kate offers olive branch to Harry

'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham ‘looks like’ Zendaya in new photos

'Cobra Kai' stars Rayna Vallandingham ‘looks like’ Zendaya in new photos
Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' Jeh channels his inner star kid

Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' Jeh channels his inner star kid

Queen Camilla’s shocking statement exposes her true emotions for Royal Family
Queen Camilla’s shocking statement exposes her true emotions for Royal Family
Meghan Markle making 'game-changing' plan amid Royal family rift?
Meghan Markle making 'game-changing' plan amid Royal family rift?
King Charles' plan for Prince William 'smooth' future laid bare
King Charles' plan for Prince William 'smooth' future laid bare
Queen Margrethe showcases new skills after King Fredrick's special plan revealed
Queen Margrethe showcases new skills after King Fredrick's special plan revealed
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth favoured him over William for one special reason
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth favoured him over William for one special reason
Prince William follows Queen Elizabeth's legacy amid Princess Kate's health struggles
Prince William follows Queen Elizabeth's legacy amid Princess Kate's health struggles
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Prince William, Kate Middleton at odds over Prince George's future
Prince William, Kate Middleton at odds over Prince George's future
Prince William, Kate Middleton make joint statement for meaningful cause
Prince William, Kate Middleton make joint statement for meaningful cause
Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales
Meghan Markle 'very angry' over trademark issues hindering sales
Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?
Did Kate Middleton give hidden nod to Prince Harry in Christmas message?
Meghan Markle suffers MAJOR Hollywood blow amid growing crisis
Meghan Markle suffers MAJOR Hollywood blow amid growing crisis