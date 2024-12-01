Prince William, Kate Middleton make joint statement for meaningful cause

Prince William and Princess Kate are sharing encouraging words!
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, December 1, the Prince of Wales shared a short video that featured him sharing some motivating words and wishes to rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield as he prepares to embark on a philanthropic journey.
Kevin’s latest endurance fitness challenge is his attempt to raise money for motor neuron disease, while, his efforts to raise funds initiated in 2020 when he tried raising money for his former Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who passed away from the disease in June.
In the video, William also shared the message on Kate Middleton’s behalf.
“Kevin – Catherine and I just wanted to wish you the very best of luck for what’s going to be a very gruelling week, raising money and awareness around MND,” said Prince William in the clip.
The video, recorded at Windsor Castle, also captured the prince stating, “What you and Rob have achieved has been incredible and it’s a very fitting tribute to his legacy, what you’re achieving again this week. I’m sure you’ll be running with him in your mind the whole way round.”
He concluded the message wishing, “So the very best of luck from Catherine and I. We’ll be thinking of you all week. Good luck.”
This message from the royal couple comes just a few hours after Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt message for guests at the Together at Christmas Carol Service.