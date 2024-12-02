King Charles' plan for Prince William 'smooth' future laid bare

King Charles has revealed plans to step down and pass the royal baton to Prince William once the "difficult phase" of his reign is over.
As per the Daily Record, the British monarch is all set to pass the duties to the Prince of Wales after the issues of monarchy are resolved.
Previously, Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen and royal columnist shared that King Charles is gearing to "leave the show" to his eldest son Prince William once this "incredibly difficult transition phase" for the monarchy comes to an end.
The claims came before King’s cancer was diagnosed in February.
Moreover, it is reported that King Charles' efforts to solve the enduring affect of the Royal Family’s rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Clive Irving told the Express US, "It may have already been surreptitiously planned that the King will abdicate when he's 80."
The author added, "He [Charles] wants to just have his moment in the limelight for a few years, make sure that William and Harry are carried through what's going to be an incredibly difficult transitional phase for the monarchy.”
He continued, "And then Camilla can retire to Balmoral and leave the show to William and Princess Kate. I suspect that's what's going to happen."
Irving explained, "I think it's not a quick enough changing of the guard, but it may be forced on them by circumstances, anyway, in the end."
Notably, King Charles took the reign at the age of 76 and he is the oldest monarch to have ever taken the throne.