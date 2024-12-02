Vikrant Massey makes surprise announcement 

Vikrant Massey has a disappointing news for his fans!
The 37-year-old announced he will bid farewell to acting, revealing 2025 will mark his final year in the industry.
In heartfelt post, the Sector 36 star confirmed his shock retirement from the industry, “Hello. The last few years and beyond have been phenomenon. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support.”
He continued, “But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to re calibrate and go home. As a husband, father and a son. And also an actor. So coming 2025, we would met each other for one last time. Until time deems right.”
“Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again for everything and all in between. Forever indebted, “ he further added.
It is pertinent to mention that Vikrant’s final two films Yaar Jaggri and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan are expected to release in 2025, bringing an end to his successful acting career.
According to the Indian media, the actor is currently busy shooting for these films that are set to hit the big screens soon.