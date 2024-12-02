Sarah Ferguson joins Princess Eugenie for Christmas fun without 'lost' Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has dived deep into Christmas festivities without ex-husband Prince Andrew.
The Duchess of York joined her daughter Princess Eugenie and grandkids at Windsor Grand Park this Sunday.
In a heartfelt video shared by the 65-year-old, she could be seen hopped on a Marry-go-round offering a peek into her pre-Christmas fun with the kids.
Prior to this heartfelt video, Sarah, who was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer in January this year shared an emotional video message asking fans to support her charity for supporting cancer patients.
Sarah's exciting Christmas video comes a few days after an insider revealed that Prince Andrew, who is currently at loggerheads with brother King Charles III over Royal Lodge feels "like a lost puppy these days, constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters for emotional support.”
The insider added, “He’s become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline.”
For the unversed, disgraced Prince Andrew was asked to evict the royal estate owned by the Royal Family earlier this year.