Royal

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud

Sarah Ferguson shared Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had their 18th birthdays in Teen Cancer Units

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024


Sarah Ferguson has made an emotional plea amid Prince Andrew and King Charles’ ongoing feud.

The Duchess of York shared a video message on her Instagram account on Sunday in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust as part of the Daily Telegraph's Christmas 2024 Appeal.

“Hi, I'm Sarah, the Duchess of York, and welcome to the Daily Telegraph Christmas 2024 Appeal, she said in the clip.

Ferguson went on to share, “The Teenage Cancer Trust is so important to me. My daughter's 18th birthdays were spent in a teenage cancer ward, so they understood what it means for these extraordinary teenagers that fight on because of the atmosphere of the teenage cancer units.”

The Duchess of York was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a type of skin cancer in January 2024, nearly a year after battling with breast cancer.

“Now, if you think about it, as you look in your watch, right, very second, seven young people will be diagnosed with cancer,” she added.

“The Teenage Cancer Trust is there for you. You can support this extraordinary organisation which I have been with now for 32 years,” Ferguson concluded.

Sarah Ferguson heartfelt plea comes amid King Charles and Prince Andrew’s ongoing bitter feud over the Royal Lodge.

