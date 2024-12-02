Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie given huge warning amid Prince Andrew's misery

The York sisters receive key advice from mom Sarah Ferguson as Prince Andrew feud with King Charles III intensifies

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024


Sarah Ferguson gives life-changing advice to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid their father Prince Andrew’s feud with the monarch over Royal Lodge.

The Duchess of York opened up about giving a vital health advice to her and Andrew’s daughters regarding cancer as she herself suffered breast cancer in 2023 and a form of skin cancer just few months later.

In an exclusive conversation with Hello!, Sarah revealed, “I have urged both Beatrice and Eugenie to be breast aware as breast cancer can strike at any age.”

She added, “It’s vital that we all take responsibility for our own health and if you think something’s wrong, ask for help and don’t take no for an answer.”

Sarah further shared a very emotional thought on the fatal disease noting "Cancer is like a bomb going off in your life, and it doesn’t just affect you but your entire family.”

“I’m generally a positive person but getting not one but two cancer diagnoses in the space of a few months was a lot to deal with,” she added.

In the same interview, Sarah also got candid about her special Christmas gifts for daughters and grandkids.

For the unversed, Sarah Ferguson shares two daughters Eugenie and Beatrice with Prince Andrew who is currently feuding with brother King Charles III over crown estate.

Recently an insider revealed how Andrew is relying on his daughters and Sarah Ferguson for emotional support as Royal Lodge issue remains unresolved.

