Royal

Meghan Markle making 'game-changing' plan amid Royal family rift?

The Duchess of Sussex has been going through severe career crisis amid ongoing rift with the Royal Family

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Meghan Markle is “keeping cards close to her chest” amid strained relationship with the Royal Family!

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, has been going through severe financial and career crisis, and to add more to her troubles, it has been reported that Prince Harry is also swiftly parting ways with the mother-of-two.

As the American actress keep seeing her projects fail one by one, some reports also claim that the Hollywood power people have been cutting off ties with the duchess and are not even attending her calls personally.

Meanwhile, her rift with the Royal Family has also kept growing throughout these years since after marriage with Prince Harry.

However, as per the latest updates revealed by a Hollywood tipster, Meghan Markle is planning to come up with a huge comeback in the upcoming year and has been "keeping her cards close to her chest."

"As far as Meghan being quiet, she’s been in the background working on her entrepreneurial efforts. Both the Netflix project and her brand will come out within the same timeline in the New Year,” told the source to Page Six.

They continued to add, "It’s going to be a good year for Meghan specifically, she’s spent the majority of the year doing work behind the scenes to launch a project in the first few months of 2025.”

These revelations come amid the duchess’ strained relationship with her estranged husband and the Royal Family.

