Sarah Ferguson ‘spoils’ Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Christmas plans

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly “spoiled” Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s Christmas plans by making it public.
The Duchess of York got candid about her plans on the holiday with her daughters and grandchildren during a chat with Hello!.
Sarah, 65, is grandmother to Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, three, and stepson Wolfie, eight, as well as Princess Eugenie's sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest.
She said, "Grannies exist to spoil their grandchildren, don't they? I'll be stuffing their stockings with sweets, toys and treats. I think I'm as excited as they are,” adding, “I plan a long way ahead. I spot things I think people would like throughout the year and stash them away. Every year I also like to get special baubles made for everyone's tree."
The Duchess planned to spend Christmas with her family and some friends.
In the same conversation, Sarah also revealed a poignant message she has given to her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.
“I have urged both Beatrice and Eugenie to be breast aware as breast cancer can strike at any age. It’s vital that we all take responsibility for our own health and if you think something’s wrong, ask for help and don’t take no for an answer,” she noted.
Notably, Sarah went through her cancer ordeal in 2009 at the age of 46.