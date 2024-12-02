Entertainment

‘Moana 2’ dethrones ‘Frozen II’ with THIS milestone record

Disney’s ‘Moana 2’ has scored massive success by shattering ‘Frozen II’ years-long domination

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024

Moana 2 has finally ended Frozen II’s 5-year-long dominance!

Just a day before Thanksgiving, Disney released the animated sequel of 2016’s original Moana across North America, which was met with huge appreciation from audience and critics alike.

With massive success at the box office, Moana 2 successfully dethroned 2019 sequel Frozen II and became the highest grossing Thanksgiving weekend opening film.

The five-day domestic collection of the film stands at $221 million and so far has grossed $386 million internationally, earning one more title of “second-biggest global film debut” of 2024.

Meanwhile, Frozen II collected $125 million during the Thanksgiving opening weekend after its release in 2019.

Along with biggest Thanksgiving weekend and second-biggest global film debut, Moana 2 has also become the “biggest Thanksgiving release” and the “biggest Black Friday release,” reported PEOPLE.

Moana 2 plot on IMDB reads, “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.”

In addition to Moana 2, Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked, and Paul Mescal & Pedro Pascal’s Gladiator 2 are also leading the box office with outstanding collections.

While Wicked made $80 million this weekend, Gladiator 2 also collected $30.7 million.

