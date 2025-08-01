Home / Royal

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton gets special royal allowance

Pippa Middleton receives royal permission to support a cause close to her heart

Princess Kate Middleton has seemingly helped her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, to fulfil her special dreams.

The 41-year-old British socialite and author has finally been granted permission to open a nursery at Bucklebury Farm, the 7-acre property bought by herself and her husband, James Matthews, in 2020.

According to GB News, the estate was held by King Charles, who later handed it over to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Now, Pippa aims to utilise the royal property for a meaningful cause, as she plans to welcome children aged between nine months and five years to the facility.

Notably, James and Pippa hold possessions worth nearly £1.5 million with a long-term vision to expand it as a family-friendly destination.

The Daily Mail reported that the local council has now given a green light to the couple for transforming the estate into a nursery, as the development will help contribute to society for "social benefits."

The council further noted, "There is a local shortage of early years places. The prospect of a smile from Pippa, 41, is likely to perk up fathers doing the school run."

As of now, neither Pippa Middleton nor Kate Middleton has confirmed the official inauguration of the nursery. 

