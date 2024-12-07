Kate Middleton’s top three elegant looks on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton has always been on top of the fashion game when it comes to Christmas Days, something royals take very serious.
On her first Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk in 2011, after marrying Prince William at Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales donned a Jane Corbett maroon coat dress and a matching hat.
The future queen will host her annual Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024.
Let’s take a look at Kate’s best Christmas Day outfit that she has nailed over the years.
Princess Kate graced Sandringham Church on Christmas 2022:
Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in a Alexander McQueen deep green coat and a wide-brimmed hat from Philip Treacy, and Gianvito Rossi boots.
Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate and her kids walked the 300-metres from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church, greeting well-wishers along the route.
Kate Middleton looks dazzling in Alexander McQueen dress on Christmas 2018:
Princess Kate made another great fashion statement during the annual walk to church services in 2018.
She wore a burgundy Alexander McQueen coat dress, Jane Taylor headband, and matching Gianvito Rossi pumps.
Princess of Wales rocks Miu Miu pregnancy outfit on Christmas 2017:
Kate Middleton went for a fashion-forward plaid coat from Miu Miu, a black furry hat, and black suede pumps from Tod’s on Christmas 2017.
Notably, she expecting Prince Louis at that time after welcoming Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Prince William.